Selena Gomez Shares Open Casting Call For Rare Beauty Line

Selena Gomez wants you for her Rare Beauty campaign.

The actress/singer, turned beauty mogul, 27, announced an open casting call for the public on Thursday, sharing the chance to be featured in Rare Beauty’s first community campaign.

Gomez and Rare are asking fans, who live in the United States, to submit applications to the brand explaining what makes them “rare”.

“It’s all about celebrating what makes you, you; and we would love your voice to be a part of the story,” Rare’s Instagram shared. “Simply tell us what makes you rare at RareBeauty.com and you could be featured in our #WeAreRare campaign which will be shot in Los Angeles.”

If chosen, “You’ll also be one of the first to try Rare Beauty products, and most importantly, meet new friends and join our Rare Beauty community.”

“Nothing is off the table,” said Katie Welch, Rare Beauty’s chief marketing officer. “The community call will bring upwards of 50 people together to join the mission of the brand, getting early access to product, exclusive merch, and, more importantly, making new friends and connecting to each other.”

Applications must be submitted by March 1 and those chosen will be informed on March 9.