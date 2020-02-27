Frankie Muniz Marries Paige Price In Arizona Wedding

Frankie Muniz and longtime girlfriend Paige Price officially got married in Phoenix, Arizona.

US Weekly revealed that the “Malcolm in the Middle” alum wore a burgundy suit, white shirt and black tie while Price wore a white lace gown.

RELATED: Frankie Muniz Dances Shirtless In Instagram Video, Admits ‘I Know I’m Going To Regret This Later’

Muniz and Price started in dating in 2016.

At the time, the actor revealed that Price was helping him with his memory loss that was caused from driving accidents.

“I’ve had a lot of concussions. I’ve had nine concussions, which I think if I was a ballplayer, I wouldn’t be allowed to play anymore,” Muniz said while on “Dancing With The Stars”. “I get sad at the thought of losing my memory, because I know that I do. So she writes literally in detail — she’s a writer too, so it works — like a journal that I can look at any day. It does bring me back there because there is really cool, amazing detail.”

RELATED: Frankie Muniz Gets Engaged To Paige Price

Muniz and Price announced their engagement in November 2018.

“It’s going to be small,” Muniz told US Weekly about his wedding after getting engaged. “We are both … simple. Neither of us wants anything giant.”

The wedding weekend was topped off with a family trip to watch the Arizona Coyotes. “Thank you so much @arizonacoyotes for hosting me and my family. It was the perfect way to cap off the best weekend of my life!” Muniz wrote on Instagram.