Whitney Houston Hologram Tour: Fans Baffled, Negative Reviews Aplenty On Opening Night

Nine months after initially teasing the concept, Base Hologram‘s An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour made its world premiere in England earlier this week, and for the most part, fans are not happy.

It was last Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Sheffield’s City Hall that the highly controversial concert tour kicked off and 2,200+ relatively quiet and underwhelmed Whitney Houston fans were subject to a 90-minute spanning, 16-song set, fully equipped with lights, lasers, backup dancers and a backing band.

Though the L.A.-based hologram company is doing its best to hype up the ambitious trek — which will continue to project digital versions of the late Higher Love singer across the U.K. and Europe this spring — its opening night garnered a wide range of negative reviews from fans across the globe.

As highlighted by Base Hologram, a select portion of attendees did, in fact, leave the venue pleased with the result of the digital event, however, their positivity is being heavily undermined by a continuously amassing wave of pessimism online.

How does the Whitney hologram have more life than the actual live audience pic.twitter.com/oaTaF4jruN — Nick Bond (@bondnickbond) February 26, 2020

“Terrible” is one of many choice words that is being utilized commonly over different social media platforms to describe the exclusive run, which some are claiming, “nobody asked for.”

It seems the majority of the negativity stems from not only how Houston’s digital reincarnation looks aesthetically — one Twitter user has compared it to the quality of “PlayStation 1 graphics” — but the morals, or lack thereof, behind the supposedly “exploitative” “money grab by those controlling her estate.”

Base Hologram was given permission to make their vision a reality by the Whitney Houston estate last year.

Since then, the I Will Always Love You singer’s sole estate executor and sister-in-law Pat Houston has been working closely with the company’s CEO, Brian Becker, to create and supposedly “perfect” the concert experience.

A dress rehearsal for the Whitney Houston hologram tour, which opens tonight at City Hall in Sheffield, England before embarking on a international tour. — Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

“A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a wow factor that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come,” she said in a statement.

Pat continued: “Whitney is not with us, but her music will live with us forever.

“We know we made the right decision partnering with Base because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram.”

Despite having the opportunity to hear some of Houston’s most classic songs, including I Wanna Dance with Somebody and I’m Every Woman, fans of the much-beloved musician didn’t want to look past the issue of consent, ethics and overall quality of the military-grade image of their idol.

The rise in interest for hologram tours has sparked of controversy among many music lovers frequently in the past.

Here’s what some Houston fans had to say about the Base Hologram tour on Twitter:

So, the #WhitneyHouston hologram made its debut last night. This woman isn’t Whitney. 🤦🏼‍♂️ I don’t know this woman. Sorry to this woman. pic.twitter.com/q7A25xNsEt — Doug Apple (@dougy_appleseed) February 26, 2020

I just saw a video of that Whitney Houston hologram and… it's terrible juuuuuuust like I thought. — welp. (@juswannalive) February 26, 2020

I'm not saying the Whitney Houston hologram tour will be a hot mess, but they are suggesting she had as much grace as a malfunctioning The Sims character wafting away a fart on #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/9uJJCnCfTZ — Mr AlcazaR (@MrAdamR) February 19, 2020

That Whitney Houston hologram is absolutely terrible. If they not gonna let her rest and keep tryna make money off her they need whoever did the Tupac hologram. — ً (@thickandtoxic) February 21, 2020

First thing when I open my Twitter app I see this hologram of what’s supposed to be Whitney Houston & I’m just like … pic.twitter.com/TRFvZg3hln — Dri Terel (@Truth_87) February 26, 2020

I hope Whitney Houston comes and haunts everyone involved in making that hologram and the tour happen. It’s terrible beyond belief. — MJ Burton (@SoulChild_95) February 19, 2020

Whoever is responsible for Whitney Houston’s hologram deserves jail time!! pic.twitter.com/diCFjeTGzB — Jav (@jav0n_) February 26, 2020

The Houston-inspired hologram concert isn’t be the first produced by Base Hologram though. The company launched the North American In Dreams tour last October featuring a hologram of the legendary Roy Orbison.

The company was also set to launch an Amy Winehouse hologram tour in mid-2019, but it was delayed in February as it “needed to be worked on delicately and in an extremely respectful manner.”

As of this writing, no official Canadian tour dates have been announced for the An Evening With Whitney tour.

Additional updates and information can be found on the official website.

Remaining 2020 ‘An Evening With Whitney’ tour dates

Feb. 27 – Liverpool, England @ M&S Bank Arena 2 Arena

Feb. 28 – Manchester, England @ Apollo

Feb. 29 – Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena

March 1 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo

March 3 – Dublin, Ireland @ Bord Gais Theatre

March 4 – Birmingham, England @ Arena

March 5 – Bournemouth, England @ Bournemouth International Centre

March 6 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena

March 7 – Brighton, England @ Centre

March 9 – Nottingham, England @ Royal Concert Hall

March 10 – London, England @ Hammersmith Apollo

March 12 – Brussels, Belgium @ Bozar

March 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

March 14 – Ghent, Belgium @ Capitole

March 15 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

March 20 – Berlin, Germany @ Admirals Palast

March 21 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Inchebo Expo Arena

March 22 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadhalle F

March 23 – Milan, Italy @ Teatro di Arcimboldi

March 26 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Congress Centre

March 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Forum Black Box

March 30 – Olso, Norway @ Folketeatret

April 1 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkusic

