Helen Mirren Presented With Honorary Golden Bear Award As She Recalls Being Booed During Her First Berlinale Film Festival Experience

Helen Mirren has added another award to her ever-growing collection.

The actress, 74, looked gorgeous while at the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival where she was presented with the Honorary Golden Bear award.

Mirren wore a black dress finished with a sheer cover that was adorned with thousands of crystals. She finished her look with a pair of black ankle booties.

“This is a very special tribe of people. Workers? Yes. But also believers: in the magic & the power of storytelling. And for that belief – and a little bit of dosh – they give their all,” Mirren said upon receiving her honour. “So I salute all the actors, directors, assistant directors, cinematographers, producers, dolly grips, boom operators, focus pullers, continuity, best boys, grips, transport managers, on-set dressers, sparks, props, make-up artists, stand-ins, on-set painters, set dressers, dialect coaches, honey wagon drivers, and craft services – oh my God, yes thank you, craft services! I dedicate this award to you all!”

At a press conference ahead of time, Mirren recalled her first time at the festival and being booed.

“As a theatre actress, I know what an audience sounds like who enjoyed a movie and what an audience sounds like who haven’t enjoyed something,” Mirren said. “And I found myself hearing the inimitable sound of ‘boooo, booooo’.”

“And for that reason, I find this honour all the more meaningful…to come from a decerning, educated and deep understanding of film is very meaningful,” she added.