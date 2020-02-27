Amanda Bynes Calls Out Paparazzi For Allegedly Photoshopping Her Shots

Amanda Bynes posted a video on her Instagram, calling out the paparazzi.

“I wanted to post a video on paparazzi and self-worth,” the “She’s The Man” actress said.

“Whenever I see a paparazzi photo, the majority of the time, I look nothing like myself,” Bynes stated. “I’m talking 16 chins… it’s an all-around terrifying experience to look myself up online.”

RELATED: Amanda Bynes Apologizes For Past ‘Drugged Out’ Behaviour, Shares New Video With Fiancé Paul

“I wanted to post this video to show I am just like you, I want to look my best. Of course, I can take an unflattering shot, but the amount of unflattering shots I see online, I know they are being photoshopped.”

Bynes recently announced her engagement to Paul on Valentine’s Day, although not much else is known about the mystery man.