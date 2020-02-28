Green Day Follows BTS In Cancelling Korean Shows Over Coronavirus Concerns

BTS’ Korean fans received some bad news on Thursday.

The popular band announced that they are cancelling shows that were originally set to start off the Map Of The Soul: 7 tour because of the coronavirus, and now Green Day are following suit.

The performances were to take place at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium on April, 11, 12, 18 and 19. Those who purchased tickets will be automatically refunded.

“While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff,” the group’s management company Big Hit Entertainment told Variety.

“We have thus determined that with approximately one month left before the Seoul concert is set to begin, it is unavoidable that the concert must be cancelled without further delay. Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration in order to cooperate with the government’s measures on restricting public events as well as municipal advisories on the use of cultural and sports facilities.”

Late Thursday night, Green Day announced on Twitter that they have also decided to postpone their upcoming shows across Asia due to the virus.

We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020

Green Day had been set to perform in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Tokyo and more on their Hella Mega tour.

The Map Of The Soul: 7 tour will now start in Santa Clara, California on April, 25.

On Monday, BTS took over “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and Grand Central where they performed their new hit “ON”.

Continuing their North American takeover, BTS was also on “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden.