Offset To Make His Acting Debut On ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Rapper Offset has made a turn to television.

The “Clout” rapper will star in Sunday’s episode titled “Alsiyadun” as undercover CIA agent Kadri Kashan Khan who is called in to help LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell’s characters.

The episode will also feature Offset’s new song “Danger”.

A promotional video released ahead of time revealed that his appearance has been in the making for some time.

“I really hollered at him and was like, ‘Yo, this is what I want to do,’” Offset said in the video while adding he didn’t want to be typecast.

“When you’re a rap artist, they think you’re going to play a gangster or you’re going to play something closer to the street. And he’s like completely away from all of that,” LL Cool J added. “He’s completely breaking type, which I think is great.”

“I didn’t want to come into acting and be like, put in this category of, ‘Oh, you can be the bad guy all the time,’” Offset said. “I wanted to be able to show that I could do anything that someone sets in front of me.”

“NCIS: Los Angeles” airs Sundays on Global.