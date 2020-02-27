‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Has A New Dog

A few months after Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason confirmed that he shot and killed their dog, Nugget, the “Teen Mom” alum has welcomed a new dog into her life.

“Meet Rosey,” Evans said on Twitter before telling people to read her blog post about it. “Since everyone’s asking… here’s our ‘new’ pet.”

Evans explained that since moving to Nashville post-break-up from Eason, she wanted to do something to make her kids feel comfortable.

“I thought the best way to do this was to buy a dog,” Evans wrote. “Yes, I know what you’re thinking, ‘Jenelle is crazy!’ Sometimes I have the best ideas, and sometimes I don’t. This idea turned out to be a good one.”

After some research, she decided on a Golden Doodle.

“This breed is perfect for kids! Golden doodles are known to be super friendly with everyone, extremely playful, and therapy dogs, which help with anxiety,” she said. “After learning tons of information about these dogs, I replied to the Craigslist post about meeting up to see the puppies. I packed the kids up in the car and headed out 45 minutes into the country of Tennessee. We met the Craigslist lady at a public store. When I looked in her back seat was filled with 6-8 golden doodle puppies! I was melting onto the parking lot. The kids ended up choosing a female and she was a dark red colour. We ended up naming her Rosey!”

After the death of Nugget, they did welcome two Anatolian Shepherds named Buddy and Junior but the whereabouts of those dogs is unknown.

Evans was also splitting her time between Nashville and North Carolina to help care for the pet goat that she shares with Eason but from Eason’s TikTok’s it would appear he spends the most time with the goat.