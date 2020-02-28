Jesse Tyler Ferguson Tells Sean Hayes How He Ended Up In A Hot Tub With David Beckham And Courteney Cox

Jesse Tyler Ferguson talks about the time he ended up in a hot tub with David Beckham and Courteney Cox during an appearance on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Ferguson chats to Sean Hayes, who is hosting the show for the fifth time, about filming the scene with the former professional footballer and “Friends” actress for “Modern Family”.

The actor shares, “I was very excited… I kind of knew David Beckham a little bit earlier. Let me explain.

“I ran into him and his wife, Victoria Beckham, ever heard of her? [We were] outside of a SoulCycle class and they were like, ‘We’re huge fans of the show.’ And I was like, ‘Well if you ever want to come visit the set, take my number.’ So I was texting with Victoria Beckham later that day and she was like, ‘We would like to come tomorrow.’

“So, I hosted them on set and everyone was like, ‘The Beckhams are here! Have you heard the Beckhams are here?!’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, they’re my guests,’” Ferguson adds. “So I was already kind of comfortable around David in the hot tub.”

Ferguson, who is expecting his first baby in July, also talks about singing with Taylor Swift during her surprise performance at the Stonewall Inn’s 50th anniversary celebration, with the pair also discussing Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video, which features many gay icons… excluding Hayes.