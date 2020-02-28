Justin Timberlake Wants To Know What Your Favourite Girl Scout Cookie Is — His Isn’t What You’d Expect

Justin Timberlake sparked a rather controversial debate Thursday.

The singer shared a clip on Instagram showing himself eating a Samoas cookie, asking his followers what their favourite Girl Scout cookie was.

He said in the clip, “You know, this one is for the Girl Scouts of America. We support you. Ooh OOH do we support you.”

Timberlake continued, “Maybe we should start a survey. I know everybody automatically thinks about Thin Mints when they think of Girl Scout cookies.”

Things then got a little heated in the room.

“I truly think Thin Mints are overrrated,” someone else said in the background, as another person immediately quipped, “You’re overrated!”

“This is a very contentious subject,” JT added, as another person insisted, “Tagalongs are my favourite.”

You can get involved by sharing your opinion on Timberlake’s Instagram profile right now.