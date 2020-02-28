James Charles Says Uber Driver ‘Threatened To Hit’ Him

By Corey Atad.

James Charles. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Patrick Starrr
James Charles. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Patrick Starrr

James Charles had a very bad Uber experience this week.

On Thursday night, the popular YouTuber called out the rideshare company on Twitter for a ride he took in Orlando, which resulted in verbal abuse and threats of violence from the driver.

RELATED: James Charles Denies Singing The N-Word In New Year’s Eve Video

Uber quickly responded, asking Charles to get in touch directly, which he did.

People reports an Uber spokesperson said they are investigating the incident, and noted that the company’s non-discrimination policy.

RELATED: James Charles Takes Proactive Measure And Releases NSFW Photo After Being Hacked

Charles has promoted Uber in the past, featuring in an ad in June 2017.

Click to View Gallery

YouTube’s Highest Paid Stars
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP