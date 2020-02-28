James Charles Says Uber Driver ‘Threatened To Hit’ Him

James Charles had a very bad Uber experience this week.

On Thursday night, the popular YouTuber called out the rideshare company on Twitter for a ride he took in Orlando, which resulted in verbal abuse and threats of violence from the driver.

@Uber @Uber_Support hi! one of your drivers in orlando just called my employee & I dumbasses, bitches, & threatened to hit us. please contact me as soon as possible. — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 28, 2020

Uber quickly responded, asking Charles to get in touch directly, which he did.

Just sent. Thank you. — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 28, 2020

People reports an Uber spokesperson said they are investigating the incident, and noted that the company’s non-discrimination policy.

Charles has promoted Uber in the past, featuring in an ad in June 2017.