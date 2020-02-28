Prince Harry Joins Jon Bon Jovi At Abbey Road Studios To Record Invictus Games Charity Single

Prince Harry hit the studio with Jon Bon Jovi Friday to record an Invictus Games charity single.

Harry and Jon were pictured at Abbey Road Studios, where they teamed up with the Invictus Games Choir to record “Unbroken”.

After being inspired by hearing stories of US veterans with #PTSD, @jonbonjovi wrote the song Unbroken, which was first released last year in support of the film, ‘To Be Of Service’. Jon wrote to The Duke last year to offer the re-record of the song for @weareinvictus pic.twitter.com/GiJf7aCzGZ — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) February 28, 2020

The track was written by Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Harry shared numerous updates via the Sussex Royal Instagram page, with him even sharing a short teaser clip of the pair in a recording booth.

The original version of the song will also feature on the musician’s upcoming album Bon Jovi: 2020. The charity rendition will be released in March.

The Invictus Games Choir, which is managed and delivered by Help for Heroes, comprises wounded, injured, and sick veterans and serving personnel from all branches and different ranks of the U.K. Armed Forces who come together and use the power of music to aid their recovery.

Today the @ScotsGuardsBand played a special @BonJovi medley to celebrate his collaboration with @WeAreInvictus ! The Queen’s Guard handed over responsibility for protecting Buckingham Palace and St James’s Palace to the New Guard. pic.twitter.com/2KRFDsc2ac — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 28, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the Bon Jovi news via Instagram last week, with Harry “texting” the singer in a mock post.

This year’s Invictus Games will take place May 9-16 in the Netherlands.

Harry and Meghan Markle will officially be stepping down as senior royals on March 31.