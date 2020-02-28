Genavieve Linkowski Returns To ‘American Idol’ After Losing Her Sister

It’s always good to catch up with a familiar face.

In a preview of the next “American Idol”, singer Genavieve Linkowski steps into the audition room and Luke Bryan immediately recognizes.

The 21-year-old was previously on the show in 2018, when she auditioned in Nashville with a cover of Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up” and made it through to Hollywood. She was later cut.

But the time between her first audition and her second proved difficult for Linkowski.

In Feb. 2019, her sister Corinn died at 18 after being involved in a head-on road collision. The two had performed together on their YouTube channel, and according to M Live, they had been in discussion to appear as a duo on “America’s Got Talent”.

Paying tribute to her sister’s memory, Linkowski takes a seat at the piano to perform a rendition of Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You”.

“I just felt that song through and through,” Katy Perry tells her after the performance.

The judges each give Linkowski a yes, sending her to Hollywood once again.