James Corden Plays A Weird But Entertaining Game Of ‘Ponytail Or Phony-Tail’ With Alison Brie And Will Forte

James Corden is getting more and more creative with the games on his late-night show.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” the host sat down with actors Alison Brie and Will Forte to play an extremely entertaining game of “Ponytail or Phony-Tail”. In the game, Brie and Forte must examine the ponytails of six guys and guess which ones are real and which are wigs. Although this might sound a bit strange, Corden is known for putting his guests in some pretty weird situations; think of the game “Spill Your Guts” in which famous celebs must answer a personal question or eat something absolutely disgusting like a fisheye.

RELATED: James Corden Left Furious As Cedric The Entertainer Interrupts His Audience Q&A ‘Late Late Show’ Segment

“I feel like number 3 is put in here to throw us off,” said Alison Brie, referencing one of the ponytailed contestants. “Because your ponytail is very long and some might think, Obviously fake, but not this guy.”

Corden and Forte seem to agree with Brie.

“I’ve been checking out three from the moment he got out here,” said Forte. “And the way it’s connected to the top, if that’s fake, then somebody did an amazing job.”

RELATED: James Corden Discovers Swedish Singer’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Track And He Can’t Get Enough Of It

To test each ponytail, Corden’s guests had to stand behind their contestant of choice and tug on their hair.

To find out which pony was a phoney, watch the entire clip up top.