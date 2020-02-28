Elizabeth Hurley Talks Motherhood, Marriage & More With ‘Tatler’ Magazine

Elizabeth Hurley is heading into a new phase of her life.

The “Runaways” star is on the new cover of Tatler magazine, and in the issue she opens up about motherhood, marriage, and more.

“I could have my millionth midlife crisis because it will be the first time in 18 years there are no half terms, no school holidays, no school runs, or sewing name tapes,” she says of her son, who is about to finish high school. “And of course I embrace it, but it’s a real milestone in Mummy’s life.”

The 54-year-old is currently single but says she wouldn’t be opposed to love coming back into her life at this point.

“I’d definitely be open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life and sharing it,” she says. “I don’t know if marriage comes into that to be honest, because I’m not going to have more children, and I don’t need anyone to pay my bills or give me a roof over my head. But I would like someone for companionship, fun.”

Hurley has been married before, to Arun Nayar, though they split up in 2011. Since then, she has been completely financially independent.

“I personally have never received a penny from anybody, any boyfriend, any husband, in my entire life. I’ve never wanted to, I’ve never needed to,” she says. “My husband [Nayar] and I had the most amicable divorce in the world and my lawyer said it was the cheapest case she’d ever handled because neither of us wanted anything. I pay for everything myself and I’m very happy that way.”

As for what she might be doing in 10 years’ time, Hurley admits, “God – the same probably. Hopefully getting some interesting work, hopefully still living in my house in the country because I love it, and hopefully the garden will be even more exquisite; hopefully my son will be happy… More of the same and better, I guess.”

He is also asked whether she thinks she’ll be posing in bikinis in 10 years’ time. “Please, God, no – I hope not,” Hurley says.