Gisele Bündchen Talks Family Life, Reveals Reason She Doesn’t Like The Word ‘Stepmom’

Gisele Bündchen discussed not being a fan of the word “stepmom” during a fan Q&A session on her Instagram Stories Thursday.

Bündchen, who celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with husband Tom Brady on Wednesday, was asked how it felt “being a stepmom” to 12-year-old son John Edward Thomas, whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen replied, “I don’t like the word ‘stepmom’. I like the word ‘bonus mom’ because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life.”

Bündchen and Brady, who tied the knot in 2009, are also parents to son Benjamin Rein, 10, and daughter Vivian Lake, 7.

The supermodel was then asked whether there was a “secret recipe” to managing family time with her children, given the pair’s hectic schedules.

She shared, “I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with the kids.”

Bündchen insisted it was important to be “fully there with them” and “really listening to them.”

“I think it’s not so much [about] the amount of time,” she continued. “I think it’s the quality of time.”