Luke Combs Reveals Why He Never Finished College: ‘I Was Just More Concerned With Drinking And Playing Rugby And Singing’

Luke Combs explains why he never finished college.

During a sneak peek of a new interview with “Sunday Today” airing this weekend, the country superstar talks about why he thought it was best for him to drop out of Appalachian State University with only a few courses left to go, admitting he was not fond of it in the first place.

RELATED: Luke Combs Loses Bet, Goes Vegan For 90 Days: ‘I’m Looking Forward To A Good Deer Steak’

“Well, I mean I hated school,” Combs said. “That helped; I was also probably failing out. We can pull the records on that probably.”

The “Beautiful Crazy” singer also says he wasn’t really cut out for university life.

“Maybe I’m dumb for saying this but, I don’t think I wasn’t smart enough to graduate, I just don’t think I was committed enough.

“There was nothing about it that made me want to be like, ‘Man, I just — I gotta get up and go to science class today. Nothing about me wanted to go to math or science, you know what I mean? I was just more concerned with drinking and playing rugby and singing.”

RELATED: Luke Combs Shares Romantic Valentine’s Day Post To Fianceé Nicole Hocking

Of course, the fact that he didn’t graduate doesn’t stop the school fundraisers from calling.

“I love getting the alumni letters in the mail ’cause somehow those have wound up at my place like, ‘Hey, old pal, you sure love it up here, don’t you?’ Which I do actually,” he said. “The fundraisers have figured out that I went there for sure. But that was a thing I honestly struggled with [for] a long time ’cause I did want to graduate. I just don’t know honestly if I could have, you know?”

Combs’ career as a country singer has proven successful for him though. Not only was he named Male Vocalist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 2019 but he also won New Male Vocalist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The full interview will air this Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on NBC.