Mark Wahlberg Weighs In On Pal Tom Brady’s Future On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Mark Wahlberg dropped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night to promote his new Netflix movie “Spenser Confidential”, and he also found himself fielding questions about his friend Tom Brady.

Speculation is rife that the longtime New England Patriots quarterback is contemplating a move, but Wahlberg was adamant that he doesn’t know what Brady’s plans are.

“If Tom goes somewhere else, I’ll support him. He’s given us so much joy in six Super Bowls. I can root for him,” Wahlberg told host Jimmy Kimmel.

“I think he has an idea of what he wants to do, and I want him to do what’s best for him and his family,” Wahlberg added. “He’s brought us so much joy.”

Obviously, the Boston native is hoping Brady will stick with his beloved Patriots. “I think hopefully the Patriots will be smart enough to pay him. I think if not, the Raiders are obviously an option,” said Wahlberg. “He’s gonna want to go somewhere where he can win.”

Kimmel had another question about Brady: Who does the athlete like better, “You or Matt Damon?”

“Me,” Wahlberg replied with no hesitation. “I actually put him in a movie. We immortalized him in ‘Ted 2’.”

Wahlberg is also a big fan of the Boston Celtics, even though he now lives in L.A. Given that he’s also friends with several Lakers players, this has made attending Lakers games awkward.

“They put Eddie Murphy on the Jumbotron, people cheer,” Wahlberg recalled of recently watching the Lakers take on the Celtics at Staples Center. “And they put me on, and I hadn’t been booed like that ever. Like a rousing boo.”