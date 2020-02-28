Daniel Craig Admits He ‘Fakes’ It When Driving James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, Says He ‘Isn’t Allowed’ To Film High-Speed Scenes Any More

Daniel Craig speaks about what he is and isn’t allowed to do in terms of “James Bond” driving stunts in a new interview with Top Gear magazine.

Craig says he wasn’t allowed behind the wheel of the iconic Aston Martin DB5 a lot of the time while shooting his final “Bond” movie “No Time To Die”.

His stunt driver Mark Higgins took his place for a lot of the scenes.

RELATED: Daniel Craig Doesn’t Think Women In James Bond Movies Should Be Called ‘Bond Girls’

Craig shared, according to the Daily Mail: “You know we fake it, don’t you? We’re not allowed to do that anymore, although I do go driving.

“I was allowed to donut the DB5 in Matera, which was great.”

Higgins also discussed the driving scenes in an interview with Esquire.

He said, “I think a lot of these films are going away from CGI and trying to make it as real as possible.

“The environment we were driving in was very, very restricted and very, very tight. So it’s a difficult place to work in.”

Craig previously set production back after sustaining an ankle injury during filming in Jamaica.

He underwent minor surgery after reportedly slipping during a running scene.