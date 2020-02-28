Watch ‘The Voice’ Contestant Thunderstorm Artis Get All Four Judges To Turn Their Chairs In A Sneak Peek Of Monday’s Episode

It’s not often on “The Voice” that a blind audition gets a four-chair turnaround, but that was the case for singer Thunderstorm Artis.

In an exclusive clip released ahead of Monday’s episode of the singing competition show, Thunderstorm Artis had all four judges reaching for those buttons with hopes of recruiting him on their teams. As viewers can see in the clip, Artis performed the Beatles’ “Blackbird”, which Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton all agreed was perfection.

“I believe that with you we can go very, very far together,” Nick Jonas says. “There’s definitely a story there that you can share with the world. And I’m telling you they’re going to be honoured to hear you sing, and I would be honoured to be your coach.”

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Nick Jonas Blocks Kelly Clarkson On Her Own Song!

Although country superstar Blake Shelton was the last to turn his chair around, he fully agreed with his fellow judge.

“It sounded like it was pre-recorded to me. It was that ‘in the pocket’ and that ‘in the zone’.”

“When a voice like yours comes along, we all turn around very quickly because we are all aware of what’s standing on stage right now, which is someone who could win this competition,” Kelly Clarkson said, adding that she has won a singing competition before and could help Artis do the same.

Unfortunately, we won’t know which coach Artis picks until the episode airs on Monday, but for now, you can catch his audition up top.