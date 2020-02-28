Tracee Ellis Ross And Dakota Johnson Hit ‘The High Note’ In Trailer For Music Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross is looking for the biggest hit of her career in her new music industry comedy.

On Friday, the first trailer dropped for “The High Note”, starring Ross alongside Dakota Johnson.

In the film, Johnson plays Maggie, a young personal assistant who goes to work for Ross’ superstar singer Grace Davis.

With a big Vegas residency coming up, Grace surprises her team with the announcement that she wants to record a brand-new album. That gives Maggie the opportunity of a lifetime, putting her background in composing to use to help the singer produce her first No. 1 single in years.

The film is helmed by “Late Night” director Nisha Ganatra, and also stars Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Bill Pullman, and Diplo.

“The High Note” hits theatres May 8.