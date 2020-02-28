Jonas Brothers Quizzed On How Well They Remember The Lyrics To These Disney Channel-Era Songs

How well do Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas remember the hits from their Disney Channel days?

That was the question to be answered during the Jonas Brothers’ recent visit to BBC Radio 1, where they were quizzed on the lyrics to their songs from “Camp Rock” and their “Jonas” series.

First up was 2006’s “What I Go To School For”, which baffled the brothers. “Whoa!” exclaimed Kevin, while Nick admitted, “This is intense.”

As they rack their brains, Kevin finally admits, “Nope, can’t do it.”

“I think it’s like, ‘I want to be teacher’s pet’ or something,” Nick chimed in before admitting he too had forgotten the words.

Things went a bit better for Nick when he was quizzed on “Introducing Me” from “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam”, although his brothers didn’t think it was fair given the song’s quirky lyrics, “I eat cheese, but only on pizza, please / And sometimes on a homemade quesadilla / Otherwise it smells like feet to me.”

Find out in the video above to see if Kevin can recall the lyrics to “I Left My Heart in Scandinavia” from their Disney Channel series “Jonas” and if Joe remembers what he sang when he joined Demi Lovato onstage for the “Camp Rock” finale “This Is Me”.