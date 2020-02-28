Kelly Clarkson Does Her Best Whitney Houston Impression For New ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson just paid tribute to Whitney Houston in the best way.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Brings The Heat With Cover Of Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’

On Friday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host got things started with another “Kellyoke” segment.

Clarkson performed a cover of Houston’s 1987 power ballad classic “Run To You”, originally featured on the soundtrack for “The Bodyguard”.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Wows Melissa Etheridge With Incredible Cover Of ‘I’m The Only One’

To really kick things up a notch, the host was backed by Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum, who just happens to be the father of Clarkson’s bandmate Kyle Whalum.