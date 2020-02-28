Harry Styles Fans Left In Tears As Singer Drops Emotional Music Video For ‘Falling’

Harry Styles just dropped the emotional new music video for his latest track “Falling”.

The clip sees Styles belt out the powerful lyrics while playing a piano, which is overflowing with water.

The water eventually fills up the room, and Styles sinks to the bottom of the floor as the furniture floats around him.

RELATED: Harry Styles Announces Halloween Concerts At Madison Square Garden

The lyrics to the song, which are rumoured to be about Styles’ ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe, see him blame alcohol and his “wandering hands” for the painful breakup.

Unsurprisingly, the heartfelt vid soon became the talk of social media, with many fans being left in tears.

See some of the responses below.

harry styles being sad, contemplating himself, drowning himself in his thoughts full of 'what ifs'. it's heartbreaking. my baby😖💔 — кεɭɭɣ | WALLS (@kissylittleshit) February 28, 2020

the part aft and i get the feeling you’ll nvr need me agn n he just sinks in n closes his eyes jesus christ harry styles u beautiful man — glenda✨ (@hearteyesh4rry) February 28, 2020

crying in a cool way :( — Isabelle Edkvist (@IsabelleEdkvist) February 28, 2020

H! How could you! My heart 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Salina Putriana (@salina_putriana) February 28, 2020

So I just watched the falling video…. @Harry_Styles I love you, that’s all — Grace (@cheesie_gracie) February 28, 2020

The video comes after Styles delivered a stunning performance of the song at this year’s Brit Awards.