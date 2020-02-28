Brie Larson And Gal Gadot Team Up For A Marvel-DC Crossover Selfie

Despite starring in different superhero franchises from rival comic book publishers, Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman are getting along just fine.

Or at least that’s the case for the actresses who play the characters, with Brie Larson and Gal Gadot posing for an epic selfie that was apparently years in the making.

RELATED: ‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Congratulates The Team Behind ‘Captain Marvel’

Back in 2017, Larson retweeted a fan-made mashup of a “Wonder Woman” comic cover in which she’s posing for a selfie with Larson’s Captain Marvel, with the original tweet noting it would be “so cool if someone can get @brielarson and @GalGadot to recreate this.”

On Thursday, that mission was finally complete when Larson shared two photos of the actresses posing together, apparently taken during the Academy Awards.

“Make love, not war @gal_gadot,” Larson wrote in the caption.

While fans probably won’t be seeing a second “Captain Marvel” movie until 2022, they won’t have to wait nearly as long for the second “Wonder Woman”, with “Wonder Woman 1984” slated to hit theatres on June 5, 2020.