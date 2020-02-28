Watch Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Meet For The First Time On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Love is in the air on the new season of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”.

On Friday, a new episode of the show dropped on Apple TV, featuring the “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott paired up for a musical car ride with sisters Emily and Zooey Deschanel.

RELATED: Jonathan Scott Plans ‘An Entire Evening Of Romance’ For Zooey Deschanel

But more than just sibling fun, the episode also happens to mark the first time Jonathan and Zooey met. The two started dating soon after shooting the episode back in August 2019.

“They were doing ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and they had a really fun day,” a source told People at the time. “They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it.”

RELATED: Watch Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Meet Each Other For The First Time On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The episode features the Scotts and Deschanels singing a host of songs, including a Christmas carol remixed to the sound of a Britney Spears classic.

Emily and Zooey also put on a little stage musical for Drew and Jonathan all about “Property Brothers”.