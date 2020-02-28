Gymnast Nia Dennis Performs Incredible Routine Set To Beyoncé

Beyoncé is an inspiration to everyone, including athletes.

On Sunday, UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis took to the floor with an incredible routine set to Beyoncé’s music.

The routine lit up the internet, with video of the astounding 9.975 performance going viral all over Twitter.

A homecoming performance that would make @Beyonce proud! @DennisNia made us lose our breath with her 9.975 on floor exercise last weekend in Pauley. Who else is crazy in love with her routine? 😍 pic.twitter.com/XE4VvTrZOK — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 28, 2020

Among the people awed by the routine was actress Gabrielle Union, who tweeted out the video.

Others also tweeted about the impressive routine.

0:48. She hit the whoa in her routine😳🤯 #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/1qzfVoHAmg — Kenroy Higgins II 🇯🇲 (@Therealkingroy) February 28, 2020

Wellllllllllll snap then sisssssssss @DennisNia this is the Black History Month content we needed!!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/Yt5dD7Ysdj — TheKIToYourStyle (@_OhEmKii) February 28, 2020

Dennis herself said on Twitter the moment was “surreal” and thanked everyone for their support.

so surreal! i will never forget this moment🙏🏾💕 https://t.co/54aQcML9FU — Nianation🔑 (@DennisNia) February 28, 2020