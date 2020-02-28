Gymnast Nia Dennis Performs Incredible Routine Set To Beyoncé

By Corey Atad.

Nia Dennis. Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
Beyoncé is an inspiration to everyone, including athletes.

On Sunday, UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis took to the floor with an incredible routine set to Beyoncé’s music.

The routine lit up the internet, with video of the astounding 9.975 performance going viral all over Twitter.

Among the people awed by the routine was actress Gabrielle Union, who tweeted out the video.

Others also tweeted about the impressive routine.

Dennis herself said on Twitter the moment was “surreal” and thanked everyone for their support.

