Honey Boo Boo’s Family In Crisis In Promo For New Season Of ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot’

Mama June’s family is in crisis, and it’s all being chronicled in the upcoming season of reality show “Mama June: From Not to Hot”.

When it launched in 2017, the series chronicled the weight-loss journey of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star June Shannon as she embraced a healthier lifestyle, ultimately losing a staggering 300 pounds.

Since then, Shannon’s life has appeared to be in a downward spiral ever since she and boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested last year for possession of crack cocaine. Further controversy ensued when Shannon’s daughter, Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson pretended to snort some type of powder in a video posted online.

Judging from a promo trailer for the new season of “Mama June”, the situation doesn’t seem to have improved, as Shannon and Doak appear in court and some type of emotional intervention is apparently organized by daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

“Nobody knows what the real story is!” says Mama June in the clip.

According to a synopsis from WE tv, the fourth season of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” will follow the family as they “cope with the fallout of Mama’s arrest, drug addiction and dysfunctional relationship with boyfriend Geno. Leaning on each other for strength and support, the family struggles together to maintain hope for June’s healthy return.”

The synopsis asks, “Will June finally hit her rock bottom and seek professional help? Can she return to the family as the ‘old June’ they all miss terribly? Can love and belief in each other get them through a family crisis that is all too relatable to thousands of American families?”

Viewers will find out when “Mama June: Family Crisis” premieres on Friday, March 27.