Mariah Carey Slams The Grammys With Shady Tweet

Mariah Carey is calling out the Grammys with a simple, yet shady, tweet.

The singer, who has five of the golden statues (and a whopping 34 nominations) to her name, took to Twitter Thursday and slammed the awards show while responding to a fan.

“Mariah Carey is always dressed like she’s accepting a Grammy and I love it,” the fan wrote in response to a video of Carey’s daughter Monroe doing the #HighNoteChallenge.

Mariah Carey is always dressed like she’s accepting a Grammy and I love it https://t.co/4estFuIl7j — Christen • Marie (@Chrissyykat) February 26, 2020

And Carey’s hit at the Grammys was epic:

If only they felt the same way lol https://t.co/jdLfRDE0dn — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 27, 2020

This isn’t the first time Carey has thrown shade at the Grammys, in fact, in 2018 she admitted to V Magazine that she doesn’t give a “damn” about the awards show.

“In the music business, if you care about the Grammys and submitting your stuff before a certain time frame, you want a single out in the summer, and then you want to have your record [out] before the Grammys [consideration] deadline, which has changed. Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn,” she said.

Adding, “I mean, I have five Grammys. That’s cute. There’s people that have been doing this half the time that have twice as many [Grammys]. I won two Grammys the first year I started, but after that, [the Grammys] are like, ‘We don’t go with the people that are selling a lot of records and are popular; we’re gonna go the opposite way.’ So I got screwed out of certain years. I wasn’t bitter about it. I was just like, okay, well, I guess I’m not standing here barefoot onstage singing and trying to go a certain way. I’m just me.”