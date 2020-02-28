Bad Bunny Pays Tribute To Murdered Puerto Rican Trans Woman During ‘Tonight Show’ Performance

Bad Bunny wore a T-shirt referencing the recent killing of a trans woman in Puerto Rico during his “Tonight Show” performance Thursday.
The singer, also from Puerto Rico, took the stage with Sech to belt out their latest song “Ignorantes”.
RELATED: Listen To Bad Bunny’s Kobe Bryant Tribute ‘6 Rings’
Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, donned a shirt that read: “Mataron a Alexa, no a un hombre con falda,” which translates to: “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt.”
The statement was a tribute to the homeless trans woman, Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, better known as Alexa Negrón Luciano, who was shot and killed Monday.
RELATED: Steve Austin Saves Bad Bunny In ‘¿Quien Tu Eres?’ Music Video
Police reported that “a man dressed in a black skirt” had been killed, according to toofab.
Luciano was murdered and found dead at a park in Toa Baja after police were called on her for using a women’s restroom at a McDonald’s.
Luciano’s final moments were captured in a horrific social media video, with of the suspected killers saying: “You bet I am going to go and shoot him.”