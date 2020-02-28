Bad Bunny Pays Tribute To Murdered Puerto Rican Trans Woman During ‘Tonight Show’ Performance

Bad Bunny wore a T-shirt referencing the recent killing of a trans woman in Puerto Rico during his “Tonight Show” performance Thursday.

The singer, also from Puerto Rico, took the stage with Sech to belt out their latest song “Ignorantes”.

RELATED: Listen To Bad Bunny’s Kobe Bryant Tribute ‘6 Rings’

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, donned a shirt that read: “Mataron a Alexa, no a un hombre con falda,” which translates to: “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt.”

Wow. Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) wore a skirt on the @FallonTonight with a sweater that read "they killed Alexa, not a man with a skirt"

Alexa was transgender woman in Puerto Rico ridiculed & killed, on her birthday, by murderers who videotaped the crime & posted it on social media. pic.twitter.com/i2iBAmdVK5 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 28, 2020

The statement was a tribute to the homeless trans woman, Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, better known as Alexa Negrón Luciano, who was shot and killed Monday.

RELATED: Steve Austin Saves Bad Bunny In ‘¿Quien Tu Eres?’ Music Video

Police reported that “a man dressed in a black skirt” had been killed, according to toofab.

Luciano was murdered and found dead at a park in Toa Baja after police were called on her for using a women’s restroom at a McDonald’s.

Luciano’s final moments were captured in a horrific social media video, with of the suspected killers saying: “You bet I am going to go and shoot him.”