Garth Brooks Fans Angry After Mistakenly Thinking He Endorsed Bernie Sanders

Garth Brooks inadvertently got himself into trouble his fans this week.

Over the weekend, the country star was in Detroit, and he shared a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a Barry Sanders jersey.

But it seems a lot of Brooks’ fans didn’t realize the “Sanders” emblazoned on the jersey was the Hall of Fame NFL player, mistaking the photo for an endorsement of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

That didn’t sit well with a lot of those fans, apparently, who flooded Brooks with comments attacking him for the perceived endorsement.

Facebook forgot who Barry Sanders is and is freaking out at Garth Brooks for wearing a jersey and I’m dying. pic.twitter.com/wVfAKU7Cn1 — Jason Vincent (@jasoncvincent) February 27, 2020

Garth Brooks posted a photo of him wearing a Barry Sanders jersey after performing in Detroit. His followers thought it was an endorsement for Bernie Sanders. https://t.co/Fq7p5lbhmv pic.twitter.com/1p4GIP84pe — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 28, 2020

“I had no idea you were a big freaking liberal socialist! I’ve listened to your songs for the last time!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Good grief. Can’t you just do what you get paid to do???? Why why why does it have to involve politics!!! So sad. We don’t pay good money for anything other than to watch you perform. Thought you were different.”

Barry Sanders ended up responding to the mix-up, tweeting a joke offer to Brooks to become his Vice President. Brooks responded in kind.