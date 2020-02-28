Ryland James Debuts New Music Video For Emotional Track ‘Shoulder To Cry On’

Ryland James has a new music video for fans.

The Canadian singer debuted his “Shoulder To Cry On” music video on Friday, just a few short weeks from dropping the tune, produced by music heavyweights Drake, Alessia Cara and Dua Lipa.

James’ powerful voice is showcased in the powerful track and shines through in the gritty music video.

“Smiling cause my video for “Shoulder To Cry On” is officially out,” James wrote to Instagram following the premiere. “One of my favourite videos to make. Hope you guys love it!”

Up next for James, is performances at the Bottlerock Festival in California and the Governor’s Ball in New York City this Spring.