Jon Bon Jovi Defends Prince Harry Ahead Of Royal Exit, Says He ‘Understands Completely’ When Asked About Him Wanting Privacy

Jon Bon Jovi has spoken about Prince Harry’s decision to step down as a senior royal alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

The rocker teamed up with the Duke of Sussex at Abbey Road Studios Friday to record an Invictus Games charity single titled “Unbroken”.

Bon Jovi said of Harry, according to People, “In light of everything that’s going on right now, I’m happy that he could take the time to be here for the choir and make it happen.”

He added that he’s still got a lot of respect for the family despite being American.

“[We have] immense respect for the family and for his brother and himself, his wife, his father, his grandmother, his grandfather. We have much respect for them in America,” the musician shared. “That’s all I can comment on. I don’t know what it’s like to walk in his shoes.”

Bon Jovi did add that he “understood completely” when it came to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanting their nine-month-old son Archie to grow up with some privacy.

The star went on, “I can’t really comment, I’m not really here. We see it on the news. It’s very different when you see soldiers at war on the news. People change the channel and then their minds aren’t on them. When we see things like what Harry and Meghan have gone through, we turn the channel off and things are over with. You don’t know what it’s like to walk in anyone else’s shoes.”