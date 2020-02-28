Rumours Claim Henry Cavill Will Play Wolverine In ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Take the latest superhero movie rumours with a grain of salt.

On Thursday, The Digital Weekly reported on rumours that Henry Cavill is currently in talks to play Wolverine for an appearance in the MCU sequel “Captain Marvel 2”.

“Marvel, since acquiring Fox Studios, was looking for a way to add some X-Men characters into the MCU,” the report claims.

If the rumours prove true, Cavill would be taking over the role from Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine for 17 years across nine films.

The report also claims that Marvel are hoping to reboot the X-Men franchise, with stories unconnected to the previous Fox Studios films.

In April, Marvel Comics will release a Captain Marvel comic book featuring Wolverine.