Wife Of Fashion Designer Rick Owens Joins Him At Fashion Show With Replica Of His Decapitated Head

Fashion designer Rick Owens and wife Michele Lamy made quite the impression at Owens’ runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

As People reports, Lamy, 75, appeared at the show carrying a somewhat unique accessory: a lifelike approximation of her husband’s decapitated head.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Dazed Media

RELATED: Jean Paul Gaultier Debuts New Haute Couture Line With Final Show During Paris Fashion Week

According to a social media post to the New York Times Fashion and Style Instagram account, the faux head wasn’t just for show — it also served as a handbag in which Lamy kept her phone, money, and cigarettes.

Lamy shared several photos of herself accompanied by the fake head of Owens, 57, on her Instagram account: