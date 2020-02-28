Wife Of Fashion Designer Rick Owens Joins Him At Fashion Show With Replica Of His Decapitated Head

Fashion designer Rick Owens and wife Michele Lamy made quite the impression at Owens’ runway show during Paris Fashion Week.
As People reports, Lamy, 75, appeared at the show carrying a somewhat unique accessory: a lifelike approximation of her husband’s decapitated head.
RELATED: Jean Paul Gaultier Debuts New Haute Couture Line With Final Show During Paris Fashion Week
According to a social media post to the New York Times Fashion and Style Instagram account, the faux head wasn’t just for show — it also served as a handbag in which Lamy kept her phone, money, and cigarettes.
View this post on Instagram
A new statement accessory trend has been spotted in Paris. Michèle Lamy, wife of the American designer Rick Owens, cradled a replica of her husband’s head on the front row of his fall collection runway show on Thursday. It was — in fact — a handbag, in which she was keeping her phone, money and cigarettes. Photo by @luke_leitch
Lamy shared several photos of herself accompanied by the fake head of Owens, 57, on her Instagram account: