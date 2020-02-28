Alison Brie Thinks ‘She-Hulk’ Casting Rumours Are Pretty ‘Cool’

Alison Brie is neither confirming nor denying rumours that she will play She-Hulk.

The “GLOW” actress appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Thursday night and was asked about the viral rumours that she is set to star in the planned Disney+ Marvel series.

“I didn’t know it was such a trending thing, but I woke up to a lot of Instagram posts of like side-by-side pictures of me and She-Hulk, which I just thought, Cool.

“And then that quote about an ‘Alison Brie-type’,” she added, “which honestly I found very exciting because for years I’ve auditioned for the Anne Hathaway type or the Zooey Deschanel type, I was very flattered to be my own type for somebody else.”

Also on the show, Brie talked about the time she fainted while at a Beastie Boys concert when she was 16 years old.

The 37-year-old recalled the venue’s security guards believing she was on drugs at the time, though she was completely sober.