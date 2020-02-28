Ally Brooke Gets ‘Fabulous’ With Catchy New Tune

Ally Brooke has a catchy new track.
The Fifth Harmony alum dropped “Fabulous” on Friday, just in time for her first-ever headlining “Time To Shine” tour.
“Fabulous” will play a special part in her “Time To Shine” show, as Brooke will invite #OneFabulousFan on stage to perform the new song with her at every tour stop.
“SHES OUT!! And she means a lot to me,” Brooke wrote about her new track. “This song in a way narrates my journey, my past, and where I am now… I’ve finally gotten to a place where I believe these words.”
Brooke kicks off the tour in Chicago before bringing “Time To Shine” to Toronto this March.
“Fabulous” is available on all streaming platforms.