Ally Brooke Gets ‘Fabulous’ With Catchy New Tune

By Aynslee Darmon.

Ally Brooke has a catchy new track.

The Fifth Harmony alum dropped “Fabulous” on Friday, just in time for her first-ever headlining “Time To Shine” tour.

“Fabulous” will play a special part in her “Time To Shine” show, as Brooke will invite #OneFabulousFan on stage to perform the new song with her at every tour stop.

“SHES OUT!! And she means a lot to me,” Brooke wrote about her new track. “This song in a way narrates my journey, my past, and where I am now… I’ve finally gotten to a place where I believe these words.”

Brooke kicks off the tour in Chicago before bringing “Time To Shine” to Toronto this March.

“Fabulous” is available on all streaming platforms.

