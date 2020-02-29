America Ferrera Exiting ‘Superstore’ After 5 Seasons, Co-Star Lauren Ash Offers Sweet Tribute

After five hilarious seasons, America Ferrera is saying goodbye to Global‘s “Superstore”.

Ferrera, 35, has portrayed recently promoted store manager Amy since the series’ premiere in 2015, and expressed her gratitude for what the show has given her during that time.

“The last five years on ‘Superstore’ have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career,” Ferrera said in a statement.

“Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller,” she continued. “I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of ‘Superstore’ and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved ‘Superstore’ family.”

According to Deadline, reps for Ferrera declined comment when asked why she was leaving the show ahead of the end of her contract. But her departure may have something to do with her growing family; after welcoming her first child in 2018. In December 2019, Ferrera announced that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams were expecting their second baby.

“America is a force of nature who not only pours her heart and soul into acting and producing on ‘Superstore’, but into the many causes and initiatives she supports,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television. “Over the last five seasons she has earned our gratitude and respect.”

Ferrera’s announcement comes weeks after NBC announced plans to renew the sitcom, set within a big-box retail store, for a sixth season.

“We’re thrilled that ‘Superstore’ continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment, in the Feb. 11 announcement.

Ferrera’s co-star Lauren Ash took to Instagram to offer a sweet tribute.

“I love you,” wrote the Ontario-born actress. “I value every laugh and dance and song break we’ve shared. You’re my family for life.”

“Superstore” airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.