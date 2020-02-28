‘The Amazing Race’ Production Halted Over Coronavirus Fears

“The Amazing Race” has come to a screeching halt over fears of the spread of coronavirus.

CBS has frozen production on its popular reality competition series due to increasing cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to Variety. The measure was made “out of an abundance of caution” and it is noted that none of “The Amazing Race” contestants have been diagnosed with or show signs of the virus.

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of ‘The Amazing Race’ have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a CBS spokesperson said.

“All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home,” the statement continued. “At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it.”

CBS said the contestants will be monitored when they return home: “Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

No new production date for season 33 of “The Amazing Race” has been announced.