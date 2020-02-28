Hilary Duff Defends Decision To Confront ‘Creepy’ Photographer At Son’s Soccer Game

Hilary Duff shares a sweet family photo with fiancé Matthew Koma, son Luca, and daughter Banks. The "Younger" star posted this to Instagram with the caption, "Morning gang ☕️ 👋🏼"

Hilary Duff is making it clear that she will protect her kids from paparazzi invading their privacy.

The actress and singer, 32, was recently attending her son Luca’s soccer game when a photographer started taking pictures of her family.

Duff recorded the incident and posted it on Instagram.

“Go ‘practice’ your photography on ADULTS!” wrote the angry “Lizzy McGuire” star.

Visiting “The Talk” on Friday, Feb. 28, the mom of two discussed her relationship with the paparazzi and the recent confrontation.

Duff said: “You know, I have days where I’m fed up with it [paparazzi], and days where I can ignore it. And a lot of the times they are very respectful with me.”

She continued: “This guy was standing closer to the kids than the coaches, on the front line. Closer than any of the parents were sitting. And I thought he was a family member, and when the other parents started to be like, ‘Who is that?’…Sometimes I feel like since I bring the paparazzi it’s my responsibility.

“This wasn’t cool with me, and that’s my opinion that it’s wrong. And you know, whatever universe I’m in, I’m going to protect my kids.”

The “So Yesterday” singer also opened up about her new single with husband, Matthew Koma, which is a cover of Third Eye Blind’s single “Never Let You Go.”

She added: “We’re both huge Third Eye Blind fans. We’re ’90s babies and it’s a big part of our love story.”