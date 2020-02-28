Fox News Commentator Britt McHenry Reveals She Has A Brain Tumour

WASHINGTON DC - AUGUST 30: Britt McHenry, a former ESPN reporter is making the transition to news on Fox and has a new show starting in October. She visits the Fox news set on August 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mary F. Calvert For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Britt McHenry, a popular commentator on Fox News, revealed shocking news about her health this week.

The 33-year-old television personality revealed on Twitter that she has a brain tumour and will be undergoing surgery soon.

“I was trying to keep this relatively private,” she wrote. “But as usual, things are being said without my consent. I have a brain tumour. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time.”

Prior to her sharing the news, she tweeted about getting an MRI for her neck and brain on Monday.

“Never had one before, pretty nervous,” she wrote at the time.

The following day she talked about being “overwhelmed” and pleaded for her followers to get checked out by doctors when they can.

“I had good & bad news today,” she wrote. “Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on 💪🏼. Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me.”

McHenry is a commentator on Fox News’ 24/7 streaming service, Fox Nation. She is also a former ESPN reporter, having been featured on ‘Sportscenter, Outside the Lines’ and ‘NFL Live’.

She has received a number of well wishes after her tweet, including from ‘The View’s’ Meghan McCain.

“Sending love and strength Brit. Please let me know if there’s anything we can do,” McCain tweeted.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly also tweeted to McHenry, “Sending you much love and strength. We are all behind you.”

