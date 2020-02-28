Jane Fonda Sets The Alarm For Next Fire Drill Friday In California

Jane Fonda is set for the next California-based Fire Drill Friday.

The actress launched the climate change protests in Washington last year, but once production started on season seven on “Grace And Frankie”, Fonda brought them to Los Angeles and now to Wilmington, Calif.

Fire Drill Fridays have been a star-studded affair with appearances of co-star Lily Tomlin, Joaquin Phoenix, Sally Field, Ted Danson, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo, Rosanna Arquette, Gloria Steinem, Casey Willson and 11-year-old actor Iain Armitage. All have been arrested following their involvement.

Fonda has also found herself in cuffs a number of times since the start of Fire Drill Fridays.

Next week, Fonda will be joined by Billie Lee, Lana Parrilla, and Sam Waterston for the latest demonstration Pedro City Hall to, according to a press release, “send a loud and clear message that the health of communities and the climate are far more important than the fossil fuel industry.”

“California politicians are letting the oil industry ruin lives in places like Wilmington right now, and they’re giving the same industry free reign to lock future generations into climate catastrophe,” Fonda said in a statement. “This is the crisis right here in California, and it’s only going to get worse if people aren’t empowered to demand change from politicians who don’t seem to get it. Oil refineries and wells where people live and work mean people are sick and dying of cancer, asthma, heart disease. And people are sick and tired of politicians giving free reign to the industry that is simultaneously creating climate catastrophe.”

Adding, “Last month in LA, we kicked off this next phase of Fire Drill Fridays with hundreds of celebrities and activists marching arm in arm in solidarity with so many impacted communities to demand change. That’s what we’re doing on March 6th in Wilmington, and what we’ll keep doing every Fire Drill Friday until this crisis ends.”

Fonda will lead the Wilmington protest on March 6.