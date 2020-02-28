‘Star Wars‘ Actor Joonas Suotamo Names Newborn Daugher After His Character Chewbacca

Joonas Suotamo must really like playing Chewbacca in the new “Star Wars” trilogy.

The actor, 33, reveals he named his newborn daughter after the legendary Wookiee warrior.

Suotamo, who is from Finland, took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife Milla Pohjasvaara have welcomed a baby girl named Bacca.

Sharing a picture of the adorable newborn alongside a statement, he said: “We were blessed to welcome the newest member of our family! Our little princess (or senator, or general, or whatever she wants to be!) was born this week and is doing great.”

Suotamo added: “Welcome to the world Princess Bacca!”

The former professional basketball player thanked the hospital where his wife gave birth, while also saying that his son Aatos will be a great big brother.

