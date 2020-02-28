Pete Davidson Shows Off His Basement Apartment At His Mom’s House

Pete Davidson has some sweet digs.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 26, welcomed Netflix into his basement apartment at his mom’s house following the release of his comedy special, “Alive From New York”.

Davidson showed off some of his favourite clothes from his huge collection, his “f**king sick” tiny vacuum, Shaq’s giant shoe and his “porno shower.”

“I moved here like a year ago and built this weird little basement to stay away from f**king people,” Davidson says at the start of the clip before heading on the tour. “This is my bedroom, where nothing happens because I live with my mom.”

Davidson says he regularly has friends over, who happen to be in the background of the clip playing video games or just, you know, getting a tattoo in the kitchen.

“Nobody’s been in it except for me and the boys — not all at the same time,” he joked as he walked through the bathroom. “I’ve never had my porno moment in there yet — it’s really hard to, too, when your mom is upstairs cooking and being like, ‘Dinner’s ready.’”

“Alive From New York” is streaming now.