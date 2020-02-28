‘Hawaii Five-0’ To Conclude 10 Seasons With 2-Hour Series Finale

Global‘s “Hawaii Five-0” is coming to an end.

The reimagined series will conclude its 10-year run on CBS with a two-hour finale on April 3. Lead star Alex O’Loughlin is “Hawaii Five-0” touched on the show’s conclusion in a statement to Deadline.

“This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” said O’Loughlin. “Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary.”

“I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude,” he continued. “I’m just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history and I’m going to miss it. And to the fans, I don’t know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I’m going to miss you. Aloha.”

“Hawaii Five-0” originally premiered Sept. 20, 2010. It will conclude its popular television run with 240 episodes. Watch “Hawaii Five-0” Fridays at 9 p.m. on Global and catch the series finale on Global on April 3.