Producers Cut Character From Mulan Remake Because of #MeToo Movement

Producers from the new live-action “Mulan” remake have revealed why the character of Li Shang won’t be appearing in the film.

In the animated 1998 version of the movie, General Li Shang served as Mulan’s commanding officer and love interest.

However, in the remake, which hits theatres on March 27, the character of Shang will not be featured.

Speaking to Collider, producer Jason Reed revealed how the #MeToo Movement influenced his team’s decision to make the cut.

General Li Shang — Disney/Mulan

He explained: “I think particularly in the time of the #MeToo movement, having a commanding officer that is also the sexual love interest was very uncomfortable and we didn’t think it was appropriate.”

Instead, the character will be split into two different people.

Reed continued: “We split Li Shang into two characters. One became Commander Tung, who serves as her surrogate father and mentor in the course of the movie. The other is Honghui who is her equal in the squad.”

Adding that he sees the film as a different variation from the animated version and the original story, he said: “I kind of took a different angle from Li Shang’s character. I can’t really say a lot of how that will come across but there is a multi-dimensional layer to him and the audience will be able to see that when they watch the movie.”

Yoson An, who plays Honghui in the movie, detailed how his character builds a strong friendship with Mulan before their relationship develops.

He said: “As they progress through the training together, they kind of have this unspoken bond about it because they recognize each other’s warrior spirit.

“That’s how they kind of build their friendship up, to begin with, through the training and acknowledging each other.”

