Marie Osmond Reveals She Doesn’t Plan On Leaving Money To Her Children After She Dies

Marie Osmond reveals she doesn’t plan on leaving any of the Osmond fortune to her seven kids when she dies.

The singer joined her “The Talk” co-hosts Friday in a discussion about willing finances to children – something the late Kirk Douglas opted against. According to reports, the actor, who passed earlier this month at the age of 103, left a large chunk of his $80 million estate to his own charity, the Douglas Foundation, instead of his family.

“People say, ‘Who are you going to leave your money to?’ Your kids will say, ‘Are you going to leave the money to me?’ I’m not leaving any money to my children,” Osmond said in agreement. “Congratulations kids.”

“My husband and I decided, I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children and that’s the ability to work,” she continued. “And you see it a lot in rich families, where the kids, they don’t know what to do and so they get in trouble. Let them be proud of what they make and I’m going to give mine to my charity.”

But Sharon Osbourne disagrees, refering to husband Ozzy Osbourne’s long and iconic career, “[Everything] he’s written, and kept us all in the lifestyle that we love, goes to my children,” she said. “And his name and likeness goes to my children. Because you leave your name and likeness, and I don’t want someone that never met my husband owning his name and likeness, and selling t-shirts everywhere and whatever.”

Adding, “It stays in the Osbourne family.”

Osmond shares son Stephen, 36, with ex-husband Stephen Lyle Craig. After she remarried, she and husband Brian Blosil had two kids together and adopted five.

