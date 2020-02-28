‘The Situation’ Is Back And A Wedding Descends Into Chaos In ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Trailer

The band is officially back together.

The “Jersey Shore” YouTube channel has officially released a new trailer for the second half of season three of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”. Most notably, part two of season three welcomes back Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino following his release from prison.

The trailer also takes a look at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding, where things get really heated. What starts off as a beautiful ceremony descends into madness after an attempt at a humorous speech fails to land.

“Wedding started off perfect,” Pauly D says in the promo. “I was like, ‘Ah, this is great.’ And then, ‘Boom!'”

The trailer wraps up with Pivarnick yelling at producers outside of her wedding and at least one cast member threatening to quit.

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season three, part two premiered Feb. 27.