Adam Levine Apologizes For ‘Unprofessional’ Maroon 5 Gig In Chile: ‘I Let You Guys Down’

Adam Levine is taking responsibility for a lacklustre televised Maroon 5 performance at the Vina del Mar festival in Chile.

The band began trending on Thursday night over their performance. Many perceived it to be subpar. Levine’s vocals were criticized, but the primary discontent was with Levine’s overall attitude during the gig. Levine was also captured on camera complaining about the performance while storming backstage: “That was a TV show… that was not a concert.”

Levine, 40, took responsibility for the backlash in a video posted to his Instagram Story on Friday.

“To be totally frank there were some things holding me back last night and I let them get to me. And it impacted how I was behaving on stage, which is unprofessional and I apologize for that,” he said. “I struggled a lot and sometimes it’s really for me to mask the struggle. For that, I let you guys down and I apologize.”

Maroon 5 continues their South American tour on Friday and Levine promised the band will “completely destroy” their next show.