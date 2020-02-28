Paulina Porizkova Felt ‘Betrayed’ After Being Left Out Of Late Husband Ric Ocasek’s Will

Former Supermodel Paulina Porizkova has admitted to feeling “incredibly hurt” after being left out of estranged husband Ric Ocasek’s will.

Although Porizkova, 54, and The Cars frontman separated after 28 years of marriage back in 2018, the pair were not legally divorced and still shared the same home.

Appearing on “CBS Sunday Morning”, the Czechoslovakia-born star says: “I would love to be able to be sad and miss him. And not also feel this incredibly hurt and betrayal.”

Ocasek died suddenly last September due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Speaking to host Anthony Mason in an interview that will air in full on March 1, Porizkova revealed that being left out of the will “made the grieving process really, really tricky.”

She also recounted how being the one to find her husband after his death was “the worst moment of my life.”

The model and the musician, who shared two sons together, first met on the set of the music video for “Drive”.